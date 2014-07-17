ViewSonic launches VX2880ml, affordable 4K monitor

ViewSonic has announced the launch of a new 4K 28in monitor which it says is ideal for CAD power users and those who are developing or want to watch 4K content (naturally).

The VX2880ml boasts a 10-bit colour panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 – that should give your graphics card(s) something to think about – and it comes with a number of ports including a DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and an MHL-enabled HDMI port.

Other specs include a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 50M:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and a brightness of 300 cd/m2 with a response time of 5ms (not the fastest, but hardly shabby either).

The monitor also has a pair of 2W speakers built in.

Claire Chuang, Product Marketing Manager at ViewSonic Europe, commented: "As 4K content continues to emerge and entertainment and other demanding visual applications become more progressive, there is a compelling need for premium UHD resolution displays. To satisfy 4K content developers, graphic designers, gamers and other advanced and home entertainment applications requiring an extreme high resolution, the VX2880ml 4K resolution display delivers the highest level of details in an affordable yet stunning form factor."

Did your eyes catch on the "affordable" bit too? So, what's the damage, then? The VX2880ml has a retail price of £430 (affordable, of course, being a relative term when it comes to a 4K display – but this is certainly at the more wallet-friendly end of the UHD spectrum).