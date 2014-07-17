Xbox One sales have doubled in US since launch of non-Kinect bundle

It's a well-known fact that since the launch of the next-gen consoles, Microsoft's Xbox One has been lagging behind the PS4. That situation could be changing, though, as it seems Redmond's machine is enjoying a boost right now.

According to the official Xbox Wire website, based on internal sales data drawn from the "retail calendar and sold through numbers", since 9 June, when the Kinect-less Xbox One system was pushed out, the Xbox One has more than doubled its sales compared to May. Xbox Wire also postulates that the "amazing" new games revealed at E3 have helped drive interest in the console, too.

These are figures for the US, mind, but it's still an encouraging sign for Xbox fans – albeit it one without any hard numbers to back it up at this stage. We'd expect if the pace has picked up to this extent, Redmond will be unveiling some official numbers at the end of summer in an attempt to grab back some land in the console turf war it's currently losing with Sony.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Xbox One sales figures are in the UK comparatively, too. While the new Kinect-stripped console saw a price drop from $499 to $399 in the States, over here you pay £379 for the Xbox One plus Kinect, and £349 minus Kinect – a whopping £30 saving which is hardly an attractive proposition.

Any sales spike will likely be much less over here, given that fact.