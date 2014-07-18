Daily tech deals: Brand new PlayStation 4 (PS4) console for under £300

Sony's PlayStation 4 console is now widely recognised as the best console of this year. It positively flew off shelves at its launch in November, and the impressive sales figures haven't stopped there.

Unfortunately the price has remained similarly lofty. Until now.

An Ebay outlet called ShopTo is selling the 500GB PS4 console brand new for just £299.99. This knocks 14 per cent (a whole £50) off the original RRP of £349.99.

That's more than enough for a game of your choice on the side to get you started. Now some might argue you can essentially get that in a bundle from a store, but with this deal you can choose whichever title you want with your new console. On official bundles, the games are tied in.

Get the deal here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.