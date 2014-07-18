In development: Oculus is cooking up its own in-house VR motion controllers

Currently, virtual reality developers are desperately seeking the most effective and efficient method of controlling the experience. Many third-party creators are active in the field, and early efforts have thrown up diverse attempts to solve the problem and enhance VR immersion, ranging from gloves to treadmills. Now it appears Oculus may actually be turning to in-house solutions.

Reports on Cnet suggest Oculus are working on motion controllers to be used in conjunction with its Rift VR headset. And though no details have been published about the final form in which they will materialise, it is reported the controllers are most likely to track the user's hand positions via the Rift's headset camera. With an integrated interface and motion control system, Oculus could eventually become a standalone device.

Read more: CES 2014: Hands-on preview with the Oculus Rift "Crystal Cove" 1080p prototype

Such an arrangement would echo Sony's Project Morpheus, which employs the PlayStation Camera operating in sync with the PlayStation Move motion controllers. As well as controller developments, Oculus has also been exploring a camera prototype capable of closely tracking hand and finger gestures, and such functionality is hotly tipped to appear in the final headset specification.

Heading down this route will benefit the company; the present Oculus Rift head-mounted display responds to head movements but requires a separate controller to function, whereas rivals like Google Cardboard are already looking at full-mobility VR.

It is still unclear when the upcoming Oculus headset will be released as a commercial package, but the final form of its development kit began to ship in early July. Come September, Oculus will convene its inaugural development conference designed to entice further third-party developers to its emerging VR platform.