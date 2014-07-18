Ed Vaizey is now new “Minister For Digital Industries” - so what does that mean?

In this week's Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister David Cameron announced that Ed Vaizey would be taking the role of “Minister responsible for digital industries.”

Previously, Vaizey held the title of Communications Minister but according to an announcement on GOV.UK, he is now promoted to Minister of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) “with responsibility for digital industries.”

Minister for Culture and Digital Industries is a newly created role and its responsibilities are not yet listed on the official government site.

However, DCMS has revealed that Vaizey will continue to play a large part in the Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) scheme and the Full Ministerial portfolios at BIS and DCMS will be confirmed soon.

The new Digital Industries Minister has previously had a lot of influence over the development of high-speed Internet access across the UK.

Vaizey has been quick to welcome developments this year, praising a Tyneside wi-fi deal and championing the country as doing the most online business in Europe.

The reshuffle also saw David Willetts lose his position as Minister for Universities and Science – he has been replaced by Greg Clark, who also holds a role as Minister of State.

In his new role, Clark will hold responsibility for the National Endowment for Science, Technology and the Arts (NESTA), as well as science and research.

Meanwhile, Matthew Hancock has been appointed as Minister of State at BIS and the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).

In BIS, Hancock will be responsible for driving competitiveness and economic growth.

