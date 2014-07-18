FCC net neutrality debate receives over one million comments

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has received more than one million official comments regarding the net neutrality debate, making it the most digitally commented on issue in the FCC's history.

The debate centres over whether Internet providers should be allowed to divide their services into fast and slow lanes where it costs more to access certain sites at full speed.

An FCC spokesperson told the Daily Dot that the cumulative total of comments on the subject has reached 1,030,000.

The figures include comments submitted to the FCC website as well as emails sent to the site.

While the entirety of the comments have not yet been analysed, estimates suggest that pro-net neutrality comments outnumber opponents by 100 to one.

This is not the first time that consumers have weighed into the debate. In the past, millions of people have signed petitions in order to preserve an open Internet. Oppositions groups seem largely to be formed of Internet service providers and politicians who receive money from that industry.

However, the response to net neutrality has not been the biggest issue in the history of the FCC. Janet Jackson's accidental exposure during her Super Bowl halftime show received 1.4 million comments, while a 2003 media ownership debate received an estimated 2 million notes, most of which were physical letters.

However, in terms of formally registering their comments in accordance with FCC procedure, net neutrality activists are already the largest group in the FCC's history. They also hold the title for submitting the most comments online.

Those who wish to contribute to the debate can still do so here, after the FCC decided to extend its public comment phase until today.