How to run Android apps on your PC

Due to the popularity of Android applications designed for smartphones, it comes as no surprise that many users wish to enjoy these same features on their personal computers.

Fortunately, this is possible and you only need to follow a handful of simple steps.

Let's take a look at the most common (and easiest) way that this can be performed.

First, you will need to download what is known as an Android emulator. This emulator will allow your computer to support the framework that the external apps will utilise.

Think of it as the "foundation" for the applications themselves. Although there are many different types available, Bluestacks and Youwave are amongst the most popular.

Once either is downloaded, it can immediately be installed. Note that, as some of these application drivers are still in beta testing, they can be acquired for free (at the time of writing). Also, there may be some graphical errors during the process. A simple online search will normally be able to find a resolution to any problems.

After the download is completed, you will then return to the homepage of the provider. This page will list the variety of Android apps that are currently available. Clicking on any application will allow it to be installed on the emulator.

Note that after the installation is complete, you will be required to return to the homepage again. Double clicking upon the recently downloaded application should allow it to run on your PC without any issues whatsoever.

Again, some of the emulators currently available are still in their experimental phase. Thus, there may be some slight configuration problems based upon your specific operating system. This is the primary reason why it is advisable to only choose Android emulators that have received a decent amount of positive reviews.