IP EXPO Europe On Demand Panel: Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



In the age of 'cloud-first' IT strategies, how are businesses deciding where and how to host their workloads? How do they decide between public and private cloud - and how can they avoid making the wrong choice? Finding answers to these tricky questions looks set to be a popular theme at

IP EXPO Europe 2014

.

View the first in this exclusive series of IP EXPO Europe panel debates, in which Consulting Editor Jessica Twentyman is joined by Kate Craig-Wood, co-founder and managing director of cloud hosting company Memset, and Peter Mansell, sales manager for HP Helion at systems, software and services giant

Hewlett-Packard

as they explore the

Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud

.

Viewers will learn:

- the difference between public and private cloud computing and how organisations choose between them;

- why the

hybrid cloud model

may offer the best of both worlds, and how a cloud platform like HP Helion can help;

- how leading cloud hosting companies such as Memset are able to advise customers on

the best cloud model

for their own workloads - and offer all three;

- how

smart companies

are tackling the cloud integration challenge, stitching cloud systems together to create a coherent whole