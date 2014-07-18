IP EXPO Europe On Demand Panel: Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
In the age of 'cloud-first' IT strategies, how are businesses deciding where and how to host their workloads? How do they decide between public and private cloud - and how can they avoid making the wrong choice? Finding answers to these tricky questions looks set to be a popular theme at
.
View the first in this exclusive series of IP EXPO Europe panel debates, in which Consulting Editor Jessica Twentyman is joined by Kate Craig-Wood, co-founder and managing director of cloud hosting company Memset, and Peter Mansell, sales manager for HP Helion at systems, software and services giant
as they explore the
Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud
.
Viewers will learn:
- the difference between public and private cloud computing and how organisations choose between them;
- why the
may offer the best of both worlds, and how a cloud platform like HP Helion can help;
- how leading cloud hosting companies such as Memset are able to advise customers on
for their own workloads - and offer all three;
- how
are tackling the cloud integration challenge, stitching cloud systems together to create a coherent whole