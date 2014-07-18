iPhone 6 mass production is about to kick off

Mass production of Apple's next iPhone will begin very shortly, at least according to the latest rumour from Asia.

Reuters reports that Hon Hai Precision Industry will crank up the assembly lines and start producing the 4.7in iPhone 6 during the third week of July.

This is according to Taiwan's Economic Daily News, although it didn't cite any sources. However, this ties in with previous rumours that we've heard from Bloomberg that July is the month in which the production of the handset will start.

According to the EDN, the 5.5in phablet version of the next iPhone won't start production until the second week of August, which again ties in with the month or so delay we've heard about before. Speculation has pointed to the delay being caused by difficulties with the manufacture of the larger display.

Reuters also notes that there's a big recruitment drive to get all hands on deck to produce enough quantity of the iPhone 6, with Hon Hai planning to take on 100,000 extra staff, and Pegatron 10,000 more employees.

The iPhone 6 is expected to be launched on 19 September, and it will come with a 1,704 x 960 resolution display, NFC on board (finally) and wireless charging, along with a 13 megapixel camera according to the latest tech spec rumour.

For a full roundup of all the latest rumours and updates on the iPhone 6, check out our rolling live coverage.