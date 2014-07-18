New Nokia business strategy binds the company to Microsoft's vision

Former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop's recent email to employees heralds a whole new business strategy for the company, inspired by Microsoft's ethos, as well as 18,000 job cuts.

Microsoft announced on Thursday through its devices chief (and former Nokia CEO) Stephen Elop that it will be replacing Android operating systems on Nokia phones with its own Windows system.

In a lengthy email to employees, Elop laid out a business strategy that focused on the long-term and the role of phones to customers, who he said should be delivered constant value from their devices.

Elop's email came along with a message from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said the company will be axing 18,000 jobs this coming year, with most of the cuts coming from the Nokia business department.

The new business strategy change will change the old Nokia business model to bring it more in line with Microsoft's vision, which Elop says is to help people "do more." and that Nokia devices will now be built with showcasing Microsoft's digital work in mind, including Microsoft apps and cloud services.

ELop goes on to note that

"It is particularly important to recognize that the role of phones within Microsoft is different than it was within Nokia. Whereas the hardware business of phones within Nokia was an end unto itself, within Microsoft all our devices are intended to embody the finest of Microsoft's digital work and digital life experiences, while accruing value to Microsoft's overall strategy. Our device strategy must reflect Microsoft's strategy and must be accomplished within an appropriate financial envelope. Therefore, we plan to make some changes."