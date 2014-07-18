Virgin Media customers will soon be able to enjoy Sky Movies and Sports on their Virgin apps

As part of its partnership with Sky, Virgin Media will be allowing their customers access to both Sky Movies and Sky Sports through Sky's mobile apps. From next month, Virgin Media customers will be able to log into Sky's movie and sports apps using their existing credentials if they're already a subscriber to the cable company's TV service.

Until then, however, Virgin Media has added more HD sports channels to its existing roster and enabled access to various Sky entertainment channels from its 'TV Anywhere' app.

At present, only iOS devices will be able to download the apps, with a future update expected for Android devices.

Read more: Virgin Media provides the UK's fastest broadband according to Netflix

Virgin Media has been heavily involved in the app world for a while, now. The cable company already has a Spotify app on their Tivo, as well as a PC and mobile app allowing customers to stream content at their leisure. Dependent on the package the customer is subscribed to, the app allows streaming of up to 45 channels, as well as a feature which transforms mobile phones into a remote control.

Sky customers can also currently enjoy streaming content on their mobile devices, thanks to the Sky Go app, which boasts up to 57 streaming channels, and also contains box sets of series similar to Netflix, so users can binge-watch entire series on the go.

Despite still being rival companies, this will no doubt provide a boost for both companies.

