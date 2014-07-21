BBC website and iPlayer hit by major problems

The BBC was hit by gremlins in the works this weekend, with the iPlayer service suffering, and the corporation's website, too.

Some users were confronted with error messages when accessing the SpringWatch and World Cup 2014 sections of the site, and videos were also affected on the website and iPlayer. The latter meant that those trying to view programmes including Russell Howard's Good News, QI and CBBC were unable to see them, according to a report in the Independent.

And the Beeb had to reduce its website to a basic version to keep it running more smoothly – indeed, that's still the case as we write this story now.

The website is headed by a message which states: "Due to technical problems, we are displaying a simplified version of the BBC Homepage. We are working to restore normal service."

The issues started on Saturday morning, and the Beeb press office has been tweeting a series of apologies since.

The last one appeared at just before midnight last night, when the press office said: "Apologies. We know some users are still unable to access @BBCiPlayer. We're working hard to resolve the issues. Thanks for your patience."

It seems that, at least looking at Twitter, the iPlayer problems are now resolved, but as mentioned, the website is still in "basic mode". Hopefully all will be resolved shortly – let us know in the comments if you're still encountering any sort of problem with the site or iPlayer.