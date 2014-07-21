Daily Deals: Bolse NewPower 5-port USB wall/desktop charger for £15.99

Ever find you just want to charge all your devices at once without taking up a whole four-way extension lead with plugs?

If so, you should have a look at today's Daily Deal which sees the Bolse NewPower 40W 5-port USB wall/desktop charger for only £15.99, rather than the usual £25.99, courtesy of Amazon.

This cool-looking little power box has two iPad/iPhone ports, one Samsung port, and two that are universal to Apple/Android devices.

A detachable power cord (1.5m) means you can plug the NewPower into any standard wall socket, either mounting it on the wall or placing it on the desktop. It also comes with over-voltage, over-current and short-circuit protection design.

And, as chargers go, it looks pretty cool.

Interested buyers, click here. Or continue charging your device the lame way. Your choice.