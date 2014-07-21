Google Impact Challenge: 10 winning non-profits scoop £200,000

The list of ten winners in the Google Impact Challenge, who have all scooped £200,000 for their projects, has been announced.

If you've not heard of it, the Impact Challenge is a scheme Google has run before, which is open to charities and challenges them to concoct tech projects which "tackle problems and transform lives around the world". The more impact, the better.

The ten shortlisted projects which have been picked out at this stage receive £200,000, as mentioned, but voting is now open to the public – and the highest voted "people's choice" will be put forward into the top four finalists. Judges will select what they believe to be the three best schemes, with these and the people's choice making up four projects that will get further funding to the tune of £500,000.

The public vote ends on 30 July, with the four winners being announced the following day.

The top ten projects include smart glasses from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (pictured above, which we've previously written a story about), an app from Catch22 to help young people develop skills for work, and a crowdsourcing data project from the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew designed to help tackle mosquito-transmitted diseases.

To see all ten projects, and to vote for your favourites (you get four votes), head over to the Google Impact Challenge website.