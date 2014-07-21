Have your say: Is the iPhone 6's sapphire screen disappointing?

Up until recently, everyone was excited about the new iPhone 6 and its sapphire screen. Apple leaked a copy of the screen to Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, and the whole Internet watched agape last week as he bent the glass under his shoe and scratched the screen with knives.

Well, that was two weeks ago, and a new test by Brownlee has cast doubt on the screen's ultra-tough resilience levels (see the video above).

In fact, Brownlee used two different types of sandpaper (garnet sandpaper and emery) on the iPhone 6 (4.7in) screen and an iPhone 5S screen – and both were damaged.

Admittedly, the next-gen iPhone still held up better, but the results are something of a disappointment compared to the earlier knife and keys test. The sapphire fingerprint sensor on the 5S remained untroubled by the sandpaper, meanwhile.

This means that rather than a pure Sapphire display, Apple is actually using a blend of sapphire and traditional glass. That would make sense in terms of cost effectiveness – you're still getting a much tougher screen, but Cupertino is keeping that ever-important cost of manufacturing down.

So what do you think? Is this a smart move by Apple, or is it going to impact your decision to buy the iPhone 6? Have your say in the poll below!

Don't forget to let us know why in the comments section below.