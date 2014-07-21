Huawei Ascend P7 Arsenal Edition continues countdown to Barclays Premier League season

Not content with signing Alexis Sanchez and Mathieu Debuchy already this summer, Arsenal has agreed a deal with Huawei to launch a club-branded version of the Ascend P7 smartphone.

Related: Huawei Ascend P7 vs Google Nexus 5: All the spec compared

The smartphone will feature Arsenal’s distinctive badge on the back cover and a range of other features such as wallpaper and a working clock that is based on the stadium’s clock end.

“This new limited edition smartphone is designed to help our fans remain connected to the Club wherever in the world they are. We are delighted to be collaborating with Huawei in this way at such an exciting time in the development of its brand globally, and in particular in the UK and Europe,” said Vinai Venkatesham, Sales and Marketing Director at Arsenal Football Club,

Once using the phone, fans will notice that Huawei has provided custom menus that are designed to fit in with the club’s branding, and various wallpapers that include images of Highbury, the Emirates at day and night, and celebrations from last season’s FA Cup win.

The Ascend P7 is the fruit of a partnership signed six months ago that made Huawei the club’s Official Smartphone Partner and it’s something that will bear plenty more smartphones over the coming years.

"We are two powerful brands and this makes Huawei a great match for a club with the global stature of Arsenal,” said Richard Ren, president of Huawei’s consumer business group in Western Europe. “We have a few surprises in the pipeline to make every Arsenal fan’s season the best ever, so watch this space.”

Related: Apple iPhone 5S vs Huawei Ascend P7: Spec comparison

Huawei’s Ascend P7 smartphone was released back in May and is headlined by an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that is geared towards lovers of selfies. It is backed up by a crystal-clear 5in HD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, a 13-megapixel snapper on the back and was rated as an ITProPortal.com best buy in its 4.5 out of five review.