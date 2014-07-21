Huawei boasts 19 per cent revenue growth in first half of 2014

Huawei has published its latest fiscal report, which is for the first half of 2014, and shows a healthy revenue growth.

Revenue hit CNY135.8 billion (£12.8 billion) in the first six months of this year, which was up 19 per cent year-on-year, with an operating margin of 18.3 per cent.

The company only issued a short press release and didn't elaborate on further figures, but it did say it was confident that 2014 would see sustainable growth and "healthy financials".

Cathy Meng, Huawei's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Revenue and profit for the first half of 2014 are in line with our expectations. Driven by increasing investments in LTE networks worldwide, Huawei has further solidified its leadership position in mobile broadband. Rapid growth in software and services helped maintain steady growth in our carrier network business. Our efforts in the enterprise business have begun to pay off. We have enjoyed accelerated growth in this area."

She added: "We also achieved quality and sustainable growth in our consumer business thanks to the increase of brand awareness and smart devices sales worldwide."

Apparently Huawei's Ascend P7 is now available in over 70 countries across the globe. We very much approved of the handset in our recent review, in which we bestowed a Best Buy award upon the device.

Huawei had a booming 2013, too, hitting record revenue and profit, with the former being up 8.5 per cent compared to 2012, and the latter up by a third. 2014 looks set to better that...