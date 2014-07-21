IP EXPO Europe Launches “Futures Den” Start-Up Fund

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

For the first time, enterprise technology start-ups have a chance to exhibit at

IP EXPO Europe

free of charge. The organisers of Europe’s leading cloud and IT infrastructure event have created a “start-up fund” that will give early-stage businesses free exhibition and marketing packages in the start-up focused “

Futures Den

” feature at this year’s event, held on the 8th and 9th of October at the ExCeL Centre London. To apply, start-ups should enter by 31st July by filling out the

start-up fund application form

.

Altogether, the estimated prize value of

IP EXPO Europe’s

new start-up fund is nearly £60,000. Ten enterprise technology start-ups will receive complete exhibition and marketing packages valued at over £5,000 each. A further five start-ups will receive a free Futures Den speaking opportunity worth £1,500 each. Five more start-ups will receive free entries to the

Tech Trailblazers Awards

worth £175 each.

Access to the start-up fund is open to privately funded companies under five years old, whose products or services fall into one of the following enterprise technology sectors: big data, cloud,

mobile

, networking, security, storage, sustainable IT and virtualization.

Launched last year, IP EXPO Europe’s Futures Den gives enterprise technology start-ups opportunities “to connect with potential partners, distributors and end-users, and for IT decision-makers to gain insight into newly developed and future technology,” says a press release about the new start-up fund. According to the event organisers, the Futures Den puts

start-ups

in front of “over 15,000 visitors responsible for building, running and protecting IT infrastructures at European businesses and governments.”

This year’s Futures Den agenda will include panel discussions, open networking and five-minute start-up pitches, with panellists including experts from VCs and accelerators, successful enterprise technology start-ups, and marketing, legal and accounting firms.

To enter IP EXPO Europe’s start-up fund, please visit

http://www.ipexpo.co.uk/Futures-Den-Form

.