Lenovo scraps ThinkPad 8 for US customers due to ‘lack of demand’

Lenovo no longer plans to sell certain tablets in the US with a lack of consumer interest in the slates blamed for the demise of some models including the ThinkPad 8.

IT World first reported the news that the Chinese firm had decided to stop selling all Windows tablets in the US and this was eventually amended by a company news note that stated just the ThinkPad 8 is disappearing.

Lenovo is going to continue selling its 10in Windows tablets in the US as well as its 7in and 8in Android tablets with the ThinkPad 8’s demise not reflected around the world.

ThinkPad 8, which was unveiled as recently as CES 2014 in January, claims to put “a full PC in the palm of your hand” with a vast array of features that most laptop computers in the same sphere fail to match.

The Windows 8.1 slate has an 8.3in display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution, speedy Intel Atom quad-core chip clocked at 1.46GHz, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard memory and is slim at just 9mm thick.

The company is currently only the third largest PC manufacturer in the US, despite being the largest worldwide, and the news is a considerable blow for the Windows OS presence on small-screen tablets.

Microsoft worked hard to tweak its OS to work on smaller screen tablets that are best used in portrait mode after it had originally designed Windows 8 so that it required a 1,366 x 768 screen and thus didn’t work well in portrait mode.

Lenovo’s plans in the US now involve the release 8in and 10in Windows tablets in the country as well as other markets in the run up to Christmas and after the ThinkPad 10 leak earlier this year we can safely say that it will make good on this promise.