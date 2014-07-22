How to watch the Commonwealth Games live online and on TV

Some of the world's best athletes, including our very own Sir Bradley Wiggins and Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, have gathered in Glasgow ready for the start of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday 23 July at 9pm and will feature 4,500 athletes from the 71 participating nations, as well as the Queen (who we hope will attempt to better her skydiving entrance from the 2012 Olympics).

Over 1.1 million tickets have been sold so far but if you're unable to attend, fear not, for there are still plenty of ways to watch the action.

The BBC will follow on from its fantastic services for the London Olympics and the recent World Cup in Brazil by going all out again with promises of "more than 300 hours of network TV coverage and over 1,300 hours of live action via up to 17 digital streams."

BBC One and BBC One HD will handle the bulk of the coverage, starting at 6am (BST) and finishing at 10.30pm each day, followed by Today at the Games which will bring you the best of the day's action from 10.40pm.

BBC Three will also be transformed into a "dedicated sporting channel," providing extra daily coverage between 9am and 10pm.

For those of you that will be out and about, you can watch full and uninterrupted coverage on the BBC Sport and BBC IPlayer websites.

In addition, there will be an official YouTube channel for the first time in Commonwealth Games History, called Glasgow 2014, which will show all the action live and already features a host of videos to get you in the mood.

The Games will finish with the closing ceremony on Sunday 3 August, so make sure you tune in for what will hopefully be a golden series of events for our British athletes.

Image credit: GlowScotland