HTC smartwatch leaked in company video?

An image of HTC's upcoming smartwatch appears to have been revealed in a promotion video released by the Taiwanese firm.

The behind-the-scenes footage, which shows the company's design team at work, includes a 3D image of the wearable device on a PC screen about 43 seconds into the clip.

Read more: Google's Samsung partnership on the rocks over smartwatch conflict

While the company has remained tight-lipped about a move into the wearable technology market, rumours have been building that HTC is set to launch its own Android Wear device. Last week, an artist's reproduction of the so-called One Wear was also leaked.

Google's operating system for wearables, Android Wear, has already seen some support from LG and Samsung, although the latter's adoption of its own Tizen OS has reportedly disappointed the search engine giant.

Motorola is also expected to launch its own product utilising Android Wear, with the Moto 360 set to be released this summer.

According to rumours, HTC's device is likely to go head-to-head with Motorola's, with both smartwatches predicted to boast a similar design.

Read more: Microsoft set to unleash smartwatch as soon as this summer?

HTC has not officially announced development of the One Wear, but the latest video is only going to increase expectations over its release.