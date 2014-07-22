Kingston almost cracks 1TB barrier with new solid state drive

A new 1TB solid state drive [SSD] is on the horizon after Kingston Digital began shipping high-speed flash drives with a capacity that closes in on the significant milestone.

The Kingston SSDNow V310 SSD comes with a 960GB memory size that allows an entire hard drive to be migrated onto a new system at high speed and is capable of 450Mbps read and write speeds.

“SSDNow V310 with its large 960GB capacity is the perfect upgrade to an existing system as it improves boot speeds and application load times helping maximize one’s computer investment,” stated Ariel Perez, SSD business manager at Kingston.

Each SSDNow V310 is 10 times faster than a comparable 7,200RPM hard-disk drive thanks to its Phison 3108 controller and the aforementioned 450Mbps read and write speeds.

It can be ordered as either a stand-alone drive or an all-in-one kit that includes all the accessories that are needed to set it up including software to clone files and an OS that makes it easy to install.

The drive’s form factor is a 2.5in drive that is available in 7mm with an adapter so that it can fit 9.5mm systems, and the interface is SATA Rev 3.0 with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev 2.0.

“Since 2009, our V ‘Value’ series solid-state drives have delivered the best price to performance ratio as possible to enable consumers on a budget or entry-level users to experience the benefits of SSD technology. Our new V310 continues that along with providing the biggest capacity ever in a Kingston SSD,” Perez added.