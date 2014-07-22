Pharrell, David Guetta and more announced for Apple’s iTunes Festival

Apple has announced some of the acts performing at its eighth annual iTunes Festival in London.

Acts confirmed for this year's event, which takes place at the Roundhouse, Camden, include Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, Beck, Sam Smith, Blondie and Kylie Minogue amongst others.

The festival is returning to the UK after a week of performances at Texas' SXSW festival which featured the likes of Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

The UK shows will host more than 60 acts performing throughout the month of September. Performances can be watched live or on-demand by iOS users worldwide or through Apple TV.

Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, Eddy Cue, believes that this year's line-up is as strong as it's ever been.

"The iTunes Festival in London is back with another stunning line-up of world class performers and tremendous new acts," he said. "These live shows capture the heart and soul of iTunes and we love bringing them to our customers in the Roundhouse, as well as to the millions of people watching all over the world for free."

Tickets to the event are free and only available through competitions run by local media partners. UK fans can win by entering ballots through iTunes as well as partners such as Global Radio and the London Evening Standard.

The event has become a regular on the UK festival circuit and has hosted performances by household names such as Adele, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga. Anyone looking for more information about the event should visit the iTunes Festival website.