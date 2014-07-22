Tech companies forcing Brits to pay inflated fees for gadgets, for no apparent reason

UK consumers are officially being overcharged for tech goods.

Consumer group Which? has compared the prices (exclusive of tax) of 13 identical products – including computers, televisions and games consoles – being sold in the US and UK, and concluded that Brits are getting a "raw deal".

According to the watchdog, UK consumers are forced to pay £402 more than Americans for the same Samsung TV, and an Apple MacBook Pro 13in laptop costs £194 more on this side of the pond.

Similarly, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and 16GB version of the Nexus 7 tablet cost £57, £57 and £32 more, respectively, in the UK than in the US.

Unfortunately, the same goes for digital goods.

A 12-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud is £114 more expensive in the UK than in the US, while Microsoft Office Professional costs £89 more here.

"UK consumers are getting a raw deal by paying up to hundreds of pounds more for the same tech products on sale in the US," said Which? executive director Richard Lloyd. "Manufacturers should play fair and explain why consumers are paying more for buying in the UK."

Which? also believes that the government has a role to play here.

The watchdog wants David Cameron and co to "raise the current threshold for import duty on goods bought online to the same level as that placed on goods brought back from abroad, so shoppers can take advantage of cheaper goods on sale in the US."

The price differences were calculated on 18 June.