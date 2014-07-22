Too busy to read this? Facebook Save it

Facebook has rolled out a new feature called Facebook Save that allows users to, well, save items that they find interesting but don’t have time to read right away.

The Facebook newsroom page got a new entry today – the announcement of a new feature called Facebook Save. According to the post by Daniel Giambalvo, Software Engineer:

Every day, people find all sorts of interesting items on Facebook that they don’t have time to explore right away. Now you can save items that you find on Facebook to check out later when you have more time. You can save items like links, places, movies, TV and music. Only you can see the items you save unless you choose to share them with friends.

The post goes on to mention that your saved items will be organised by category and with a simple swipe you can share those timeless items with friends or move them to a more semi-permanent archive list.

Facebook will also send you reminders about items that you have saved that you haven’t returned to for a while.

The Save feature will be available on iOS, Android and the web over the next few days.

The Save feature will also move any items that you may have saved on your About page to your Saved Items.

There isn’t a lot of information about the Save feature on Facebook’s pages yet, although it doesn’t sound like you need a 50-page manual to use the feature. It could be a handy way to remember those URLs and items of interest that somehow seem to disappear when you need to remember them, and hopefully it won’t just end up as an overflowing bucket of meaningless trivia.