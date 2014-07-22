Western Digital launches new WD Red and Red Pro NAS hard drives

Western Digital has announced new WD 3.5in hard disks, including new WD Red SATA hard drives aimed at SOHO NAS systems, and WD Red Pro hard drives for larger businesses and their NAS requirements.

The WD Red is now available in 5TB and 6TB models, to further boost the amount of storage you can fit into your home office or SMB NAS. Better performance is also promised thanks to improved NASware 3.0 technology on board, and 3D Active Balance Plus is said to provide better drive reliability as well as performance.

The new WD Red Pro drives are available in 2TB to 4TB capacities, and WD has tailored them for medium to large businesses with support for 8 to 16 bay NAS systems. These drives have five year warranties (the WD Red models have a three year warranty).

Matt Rutledge, senior VP and general manager at WD Storage Technology, commented: "With the expansion and evolution of the WD Red family, WD once again is providing its loyal customers with increased capacity up to 6 TB; improved bay count support with up to 8 bays; increased product breadth with WD Red Pro; and more features with the latest generation of NASware technology."

Furthermore, the WD Green range will also be expanded with 5TB and 6TB models.

The new Red drives are available now, with the WD Red 5TB starting at £199, and the 6TB offering weighing in at £240. The WD Red Pro 2TB is priced at £124, stepping up to £149 for 3TB, and £199 for 4TB.