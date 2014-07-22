Yahoo builds up mobile ad arsenal through Flurry acquisition

Yahoo’s mobile ad revenue is about to get a significant boost after it acquired app analytics firm Flurry for an undisclosed fee that allows it to gain a more rounded view of its users.

Related: Facebook reports booming Q1 financials, with mobile ad revenue up strongly

Neither firm disclosed the financial terms attached to the deal and rumours have pegged the acquisition as setting back Yahoo somewhere between $200 million [£117 million] and $300 million [£175 million].

"With Yahoo, we will have access to more resources to speed up the delivery of great products that can help app developers build better apps, reach the right users, and explore new revenue opportunities. Over the last six years we have accomplished a lot on our own, but with Yahoo we are in an even better position to achieve our joint goals,” stated Simon Khalaf, president and CEO of Flurry.

Flurry is a significant player in the mobile analytics space and its data shows that it works with over 170,000 developers including activity from 1.4 billion devices every month and its analytics are inside an average of seven apps per device.

“Yahoo’s growth in mobile traffic comes from great people and great products,” said Scott Burke, SVP for advertising technology at Yahoo. “We want to harness our collective innovative spirit and bolster the mobile ecosystem by providing developers the analytics and monetization solutions to drive their success.”

Taking mobile advertising seriously is something that most of the behemoths of the tech industry are now doing and Yahoo’s acquisition has followed the likes of Facebook and Twitter who have also cut multi-million pound deals to further exploit the sector.

Related: iOS holds mobile ad revenue lead with 55.7% share of market

It’s summed up by the fact that Gartner’s latest predictions on the mobile ad market projected a rise in spending from $13.1 billion [£7.6 billion] in 2013 to $41.9 billion [£24.5 billion] by 2017 and most of this is being plundered on mobile display ads.