Electronic Arts reveals robust Q1 fiscal figures

Electronic Arts has announced some very healthy figures for its Q1 fiscal results (the quarter running up to the end of June).

The gaming giant hit non-GAAP net revenue of $775 million (£455 million), which was well above the guidance figure of $700 million (£410 million). GAAP net income hit $335 million (£196 million) which was up 51 per cent from $222 million (£130 million) the previous year.

Operating cash flow rose to record high of $964 million (£565 million) on a trailing twelve month basis, improving by $252 million (£148 million) over the same quarter in 2013.

CEO Andrew Wilson called it a "strong start to the year for Electronic Arts", and CFO Blake Jorgensen commented: "EA delivered first quarter EPS above prior year and our guidance through a combination of revenue growth, higher gross margins and lower operating expenses. We have gotten off to a great start and are encouraged by the trends in our industry and business."

EA also detailed various stats concerning the popularity of its games, and in the quarter, apparently gamers played over 13.6 billion online sessions of EA games, with a total of 2.4 billion hours of gaming across console, PC and mobiles. As for the latter, the number of monthly active players for EA Mobile titles crested 140 million this quarter. Smartphone and tablet gaming is becoming an increasingly important part of the puzzle.

The outlook for the fiscal year of 2015 (the financial year ending March 2015) sees non-GAAP net revenue expected to hit $4.1 billion (£2.4 billion).

The bad news? Battlefield Hardline has apparently been delayed from October to next year due to new features which need to be introduced (suggestions from tester feedback). Still, as we always say, we'd rather have a game arrive later, than have it on time but sub-par.