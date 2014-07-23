Have your say: Will Apple's new iTime watch live up to the hype?

An Apple patent for a smartwatch was revealed today, with the device apparently to be called the iTime.

The patent largely refers to a smart wristband which can be attached to a portable media device (like the iPod nano, for instance).

This central device will slot into and connect with different straps, and each strap will integrate different sensors (such as an accelerometer, NFC, a GPS module, or haptic feedback mechanism) to provide various types of functionality to the user.

Furthermore, the smartwatch will be able to wirelessly hook up to your iPhone, iPad and computer, to receive notifications and so forth. It will also be able to do clever things such as notify you if you've left your iPhone behind when you're leaving the house.

But some users are already having doubts.

