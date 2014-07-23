IBM boosts SoftLayer’s high-performance computing power through InfiniBand addition

IBM’s work to bring even higher performance computing to the cloud moved a step further with the news that InfiniBand links are now a networking option for customers using bare metal servers from SoftLayer.

InfiniBand provides support for very high network throughput and low latency between bare metal servers, something that is ideal for computationally intensive activities that are common in the energy industry and for firms using big data apps.

The industry standard networking architecture provides high transfer speeds of up to 56Gbps between compute nodes and this translates to the same power that can transfer data from over 30,000 Blu-ray disks in a single day.

InfiniBand also brings additional features that give it added reliability, availability and serviceability over legacy PCI bus and other proprietary switch fabrics and I/O solutions.

All of these advantages mean that SoftLayer customers can enjoy even lower latency between bare metal servers and this is applicable to private clusters of services up to hundreds of different compute nodes. It is ideal for computing solutions for applications like life sciences and genomics, computer aided engineering, financial services, electronics design and reservoir simulation.

“This type of offering will help enable engineers and scientists to build, compute, and analyze simulations in real time leveraging hundreds of compute nodes. Being able to share and analyze data at this speed will only accelerate cloud adoption from this use case, while making HPC performance more accessible across a wide variety of industries,” commented Philbert Shih, managing director for Structure Research.

InfiniBand will become available on SoftLayer through the IBM Platform Computing team and is expected to land during the third quarter of 2014.