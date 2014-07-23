Mobile app of the day: Bookatable

Business lunches, days out with the family, special occasions. There are lots of reasons why you might need to book a restaurant, and trawling through Google certainly isn't the most time efficient way to find something that suits your requirements. What you need is an all-in service like Bookatable.

This app is the companion to a website which you can use when you have a bigger screen in front of you. Bookatable caters (pardon the pun) for a wide range of budgets and includes literally tens of thousands of places to eat covering the UK, Europe and the US. In Europe the coverage includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland as well as the UK.

Of course the app will find places to eat near your current location or you can plan eating for where you will be at a later date. You get information about price deals too, so you can search for bargains.

Click here to download Bookatable for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Bookatable

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free