New software platform gets real-time with the Internet of Things

We're only just beginning to see the potential of the internet of things. A wide range of devices able to exchange information over the web presents many opportunities for companies to deliver new products and services.

According to Gartner estimates, the IoT will include 26 billion units by 2020, and by that time, IoT product and service suppliers will generate incremental revenue exceeding $300 billion (£223bn), mostly in services.

A new company Octoblu is looking to exploit this potential by announcing a new IoT platform for real-time connections and communication management across a range of applications, people and physical devices.

It uses Meshblu, an open source machine-to-machine messaging software that connects existing devices to each other by providing a common platform, through a variety of protocols, regardless of vendor. This can be used for the discovery, control and management of any API-based software application, any hardware, or appliance, or social media network - connecting devices through a range of protocols across a common platform.

"IoT provides opportunities for bringing innovative new services to market," says Geir Ramleth, CEO of Octoblu. "But setting up connections, design, processes, and managing the secure flow of information with deep analytics is complex. We're excited to help companies leverage the IoT by providing a platform that automates these tasks, opening the door for exciting new products and services in a connected world".

Octoblu is also working on a security and rights management system to help companies of any size create IoT services safely. Company co-founder and CTO Chris Matthieu says, "While the Internet of Things brings opportunities for companies to more efficiently deliver services to customers, it presents challenges, such as how to connect devices so they can communicate with each other, how to manage the complexity of connections, how to secure flow of data across devices, and how to analyse the data and communicate results to other devices. Octoblu will provide a platform to help users control, design, manage and analyse the overall flow of information".

