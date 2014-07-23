Nokia Lumia 530 budget Windows Phone 8.1 handset is unveiled

Nokia has revealed its cheapest Windows Phone device to date, as Microsoft looks towards conquering the low-end of the market, where a lot of attention has been focused this year.

The Lumia 530 comes with a 4in screen with a resolution of 854 x 480 – no, hardly Earth shattering, but then the price point of this device is pitched very low at €85 (£67), a truly budget price.

Other specs include a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 backed up by 512MB of RAM, and there's 4GB of storage (although a microSD slot allows for this to be expanded considerably). The rear camera is a 5 megapixel affair, and there's no front-facer to cut costs, but these specs are pretty good for the asking price.

The handset will run Windows Phone 8.1 and all associated goodies such as voice assistant Cortana, which is expected to go live in the UK either this week or next.

The Lumia 530 will come in bright orange, bright green, white, or dark grey, and as well as the standard 3G version, there'll be a dual-SIM 3G model (which will cost a little more at €100 or £79).

Jo Harlow, Corporate VP of Microsoft Devices Group, commented: "We are moving quickly to help more people experience the uncompromised Lumia technologies, third party apps, and Microsoft services that we deliver on our flagship products. Lumia 530 underscores our commitment to making affordable smartphones for everyone, and introducing more people to the best of Microsoft."

Microsoft is set to push this phone out to "select markets" (hopefully including the UK) during August.