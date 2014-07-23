The key to securing corporate data is identity verification

As more and more data moves to the cloud and to distributed environments this stretches the ability of traditional endpoint security solutions to keep it safe.

Access management specialist Ping Identity has released an infographic showing how existing security technology falls short when it comes to protecting vital information housed by businesses and enterprises.

It highlights the fact that data may be put at risk by employees accessing corporate data via insecure networks or using compromised single sign on portals. It also reveals that even though 53 per cent trust sensitive data to the cloud, 49 per cent of companies don’t know how their cloud providers secure customer data. This despite the fact that the average cost of data breaches increased by 15 per cent in the last year.

Ping’s chairman and CEO Andre Durand writing on the company's blog says, "Security that specifically targets endpoints, cloud, networks and email is not equipped to cope with the array of devices, systems and workflows that even the most progressive enterprises wouldn't have dreamed of a few years ago".

Identity is highlighted as the key to protecting data in future rather than focusing on the security of endpoints. Durand adds, "Identity is emerging as a silver bullet for CIOs looking to keep their corporate data safe and increase employee productivity. By focusing on authenticating user identity versus protecting the endpoint, companies can enable this secure access to any application and from any device, anywhere".