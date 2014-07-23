VMware cuts the ribbon on second UK data centre

VMware’s second UK data centre has opened in the south west London suburb of Chessington to support the ongoing expansion of its hybrid cloud ambitions in the country.

Related: VMware’s vCloud Hybrid Service is unleashed in the UK

The new data centre follows one built in Slough earlier this year and is designed to sustain the increasing uptake of its vCloud Hybrid Cloud service by companies across the country.

Since its launch in the UK in February, over 800 individuals at partner organisations across the EMEA have been accredited and as well as the new data centre, VMWare has added disaster recovery and data protection services to the vCloud Hybrid Cloud.

“Our customers have started off using our hybrid service on specific projects for the easy, affordable and seamless movement of workloads between private and public cloud, knowing they can move their legacy and new applications back and forth with ease,” said Gavin Jackson, general manager & vice president, Cloud Services, EMEA, VMware.

VMware’s vCloud Hybrid Cloud is specifically designed for customers that need to keep information within the UK, such as government agencies and financial firms. To back up its credentials in this department it commissioned a survey of its enterprise customers that showed 86 per cent think it’s important to store business critical data at a UK cloud provider.

Related: VMware premieres world’s first enterprise-level hybrid-cloud DaaS

The new data centre is the fourth one worldwide after the aforementioned facility in Slough as well as one in each of Japan and the US, and as its hybrid cloud service grows even more popular there is an increased likelihood of yet more locations.

Image Credit: Flickr (Roy Niswanger)