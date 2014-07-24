Content service addresses privacy fears with self-destructing data

When you send a file to someone else there’s always a risk that it could be copied or forwarded, even if it's intended to remain private - as many a snapper of naked selfies has found to their cost.

There have been attempts to solve this problem in the past of course with services like Snapchat and Yahoo's Blink, that allow content to be viewed for only a short time, but none of these are aimed at business users.

That's about to change with the launch of Digify a self-destructing, view-only content protection service to let professionals privately share their business content. Files shared using Digify can't be forwarded, downloaded, copied, saved or uploaded elsewhere, and can be set to self-destruct in any time from one minute to one month.

It works on iOS and Android - a desktop version is due to launch later this year - and is integrated with cloud storage services including Dropbox. So, for example, users can browse and send a Dropbox file straight from the Digify app. On iOS devices, if recipients try to take a screenshot, the sender will be notified and the file unshared. On Android screenshots are blocked completely. Statistics in the Digify app show who has viewed the content, for how long and how often.

Augustine Lim, co-founder and CEO of Digify says, "Before Digify, there were many tools for sharing files but no easy, inexpensive way for most professionals to protect and track access to information once it was sent to someone else. After downloading files a recipient was able to forward or upload them anywhere on the web. Digify enables users to effectively share, control and protect ideas and content from wherever it is stored with the comfort that they will not go beyond the intended recipient".

It works by converting files to an intermediate format for temporary display by Digify's viewer via document streaming. Recipients are unable to download content to their own devices, or share it with others. The original is deleted from Digify's server after conversion and once the file self-destructs all copies are deleted.

Files are protected by 256-bit encryption both on the server and in transit. Screenshot tools and other means of capturing information are blocked. The process works with Word, Excel and PowerPoint files as well as photos and PDFs.

Digify is available now via the Apple App and Google Play stores or you can find out more on the company's website.

Read more: European regulators investigate Google's data protection policies