Government promises significant funding to police controversial new data law

The UK government has earmarked a raft of new funding for the Information Commissioner’s Office to monitor its controversial new data law that was passed earlier this month.

Information Commissioner Christopher Graham has been given the money to help carry out “extra duties imposed on him by the regulations” and the figure is believed to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds, according to the BBC.

"We have held discussions with the Information Commissioner's Office, and ministers made clear during the passage of the legislation that extra funding would be provided,” read a statement from the Home Office.

The exact figure is yet to be set in stone and as such could even exceed the aforementioned ballpark figure obtained by the BBC. Graham held “tough talks” with the Home Office as soon as the bill was passed and professed that his office had only learned of the new plans “a few days” before they were announced to the general public.

"We've insisted we must be given the money to do the job," he told the BBC. "If you're monitoring a certain number of companies, then that only has credibility if the regulator has the manpower to do that."

Senior government figures rushed the Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act [Drip] through parliament in just three days compared to the usual timeframe of a number of months.

Under the new law communications companies must store all customer data for at least 12 months and the scope of the new controls has caused many critics to question the new controls. Nick Clegg, deputy Prime Minister, added a clause into the new law that requires it to be rewritten when the next government is decided upon by voters next year