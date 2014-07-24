Meet Brian Nourse, the CTO of the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Pressure is a word that comes up a lot in the world of professional sport. At this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, each athlete will experience it to a certain degree and will have to be able to cope on a very public stage.

However, it's not just the athletes who will be feeling the pressure during the competition, as I'm sure the Games' chief information officer Brian Nourse would attest to.

Responsible for delivering the technology strategy for the games, including the delivery of the IT systems behind the timekeeping, scoring and results, Nourse will certainly have his hands full.

According to the Glasgow 2014 website, he will be in charge of "directing the sourcing, management and delivery of information systems and telecommunications for the organising committee headquarters."

"Having thoroughly enjoyed working for a number of Commonwealth Games, I am impressed with Glasgow 2014's ambitions to deliver an outstanding Games and the work that has already gone into the planning and preparation to achieve this," said Norse. "I'm very much looking forward to working with what I already know to be a focused and strong team."

Something that will hopefully put Nourse at ease is the wealth of technological talent that he will have at his disposal.

Swiss watch brand Longines is the official timekeeper of the games, bringing with it a long tradition of developing accurate timing technology for various disciplines, as well as considerable experience in the world of international sport through its work with the international federations for gymnastics, skiing and horseracing.

It will be supported by IT company Atos, which will provide a range of games management and information systems, and Scottish firm NVT Group, responsible for the planning, design, implementation, testing and operation of the technology infrastructure that will help to ensure the games runs as smoothly as possible.

"This role is a very important one for the Organising Committee as the Director of Technology will be charged with taking forward and delivering Glasgow 2014's Technology Strategy over the next four years," said Glasgow 2014 chief executive John Scott.

"Brian will be an excellent addition to our team, bringing with him years of experience from the major sporting events industry where he has travelled the world implementing and advising on IT systems for different Commonwealth Games, and is an expert in his field. We are delighted to have him on board."

Nourse has 15 years of experience in the IT and sporting events industry, including previous Commonwealth Games experience as the group technology manager for Melbourne 2006 and as a consultant for Delhi 2010.