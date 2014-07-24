Now TV brings Game of Thrones and Barclays Premier League to PS4

Sony PlayStation 4 owners can now access Sky’s Now TV streaming service on their machines after the service was added to the next-generation line of consoles.

Related: Sky’s Now TV Box teardown pictures: A close cousin to the Raspberry Pi

The service, which has been available to PlayStation 3 owners since May 2013, gives PS4 users another streaming option through pay-as-you-go access to content that stretches to Sky’s movies, sport and other popular pay TV channels.

“We’re excited to be able to unveil yet another fantastic way to watch NOW TV – offering the huge number of PS4 customers in the UK a contract-free and flexible way of watching great pay TV content on their television,” stated Gidon Katz, director of Now TV.

Now TV offers a range of different options for PS4 owners including the Sky Sports Day Pass that gives access to all Sky Sports channels for the price of £9.99 for 24 hours, Sky Movies monthly pass for £8.99 and the Now TV Entertainment Month Pass for £4.99.

“PlayStation 4 has been a great success since we launched just over seven months ago, proving that the world’s most powerful console is also the best place to play. With the addition of the brilliant NOW TV to the PlayStation entertainment proposition, PS4 keeps getting better,” said Fergal Gara, VP and MD for Sony Computer Entertainment UK.

Despite its higher cost, Now TV has been successful in taking on the likes of Netflix and Amazon in the streaming stakes due to the high quality nature of its content that includes Game of Thrones and Barclays Premier League fixtures.

Related: Sky launches Now TV box offering Internet TV for under £10

Now TV is currently available across iOS and Android smartphones and tablets as well as a range of smart TVs, PCs, Macs, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, with the Xbox One getting an app in the coming weeks.