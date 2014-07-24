Skype comes to Amazon Fire phone

Microsoft’s Skype will be available on the new Amazon Fire phone when it ships later this month.

On the Skype Garage & Updates page it was announced that the popular video phone application will be available on Amazon’s new Fire phone and it will have a slightly different interface to take advantage of the Fire phone’s Dynamic Perspective technology and match the look and feel of the Fire phone interface.

According to the post:

We have enhanced our Skype for Android application to bring a more intuitive user experience that is consistent with the Fire phone look and feel. Through a widget that is visible from Fire's Carousel, users can easily see their chats and notifications at a glance, without having to launch the Skype app and open chats with a one-click action. Finally, the customized Skype 3D icon and notification badge show Skype's use of Fire phone's innovative Dynamic Perspective technology.

And the post added:

We were committed to make our users' cross-platform experience better, and will continue to deliver the best experience possible by providing regular updates to Skype for Fire phone over time.

Obviously it's a good thing that Microsoft continues to support as many platforms as they can – they are, after all, a software company at heart. And Skype is one of the true gems in Microsoft's treasure chest so it would be a shame to let it languish on only one or two platforms. Let's hope the upcoming layoffs at the company don't hinder advances or slow down innovation.