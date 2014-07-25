Avast nabs startup Inmite to bolster its mobile security offerings

Avast has announced that it has snapped up a mobile app developer, Inmite, to help its efforts on the mobile security front.

Avast is a well-known player in the security field with a highly regarded free security suite, and of course it does mobile antivirus too.

Inmite will add 40 staff to Avast's mobile products unit, and their new boss will be president of mobile Jude McColgan. Avast notes that Inmite has a "proven track record" as an app developer, and has produced apps for leading organisations in the fields of telecoms, banking, media and vehicles.

The company has unleashed a number of mobile banking apps, and indeed Inmite developed the world's first Google Glass banking prototype app. It's also produced a collection of apps for Skoda.

Vince Steckler, CEO at AVAST, commented: "The companies with the best talent win. Inmite's team consists of great mobile developers and by joining Avast, they're going to further accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities across mobile platforms."

"Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting smartphones and tablets – and consumers want our solutions to protect them from Wi-Fi attacks, phishing threats, or having their device lost or stolen. They want to be free to use their mobile devices, knowing they are in safe hands. Inmite will bring continued innovation to meet this need for our global users."