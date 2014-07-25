HTC One M8 Pink arrives for pre-order at Carphone Warehouse

HTC’s One M8 smartphone is on the way in a new colourway after the Carphone Warehouse obtained exclusive rights to bring a pink version to the UK high street.

The pink hue can be pre-ordered right now and it comes with the ‘Dot View’ case free of charge, prices starting at £28 per month including no cost up front for the device itself.

Carphone Warehouse offers the smartphone on all of the UK’s largest networks except for Three and the cheapest deal that doesn’t involve paying for the HTC One M8 comes on O2 for £28 month and that includes 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of 4G data.

Vodafone’s best offer is a £30.50 per month tariff that include 600 minutes, unlimited texts, 1GB of 4G data, whereas EE’s best deal has unlimited minutes and texts, and 4GB of 4G data for £37.99 per month. There are also 3G options available from EE’s brands Orange and T-Mobile.

HTC released its top of the range One M8 device back in March and it has been lauded by Android fans that have already been buying it in droves and another colour option is likely to bring yet more fans.

Specification-wise it has a 5in display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core chip clocked at 2.3GHz, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard memory.

There is a 5-megapixel camera on the back and an impressive 4-megapixel lens on the front that helps the owner take high quality selfies.

Carphone Warehouse also carries the HTC One M8 in gold, silver and grey, and it expects to deliver the pink version to customers by 7 August.