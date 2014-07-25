Intel introduces SSD Pro 2500 family of self-encrypting drives

Intel is appealing to the thirst for enterprise security through a range of new solid-state drives [SSDs] that are self-encrypting and provide a level of defence that doesn’t cost the world.

The SSD Pro 2500 Series offers the expected performance that comes with SATA-based SSDs and hopes to stand out from the competition with 256-bit AES hardware encryption that reduces the effect that software-based encryption has on performance.

Designed to fit inside various different enterprise laptop computers, the drive comes in either 2.5in or M.2 formats, the latter of which is an ultra-slim oblong shaped device that can fit inside even the most svelte of machines.

Storage-wise the 2.5in version comes in a variety sizes ranging from 120GB to 480GB whereas the M.2 has 180GB, 240GB or 360GB of storage. On top of the hardware encryption, each chip supports Microsoft’s eDrive and the Trusted Computing Group’s OPAL 2.0.

"The need to protect assets, keep an eye on the bottom line and ensure employees have the best tools is a challenge for IT departments," said Rob Crooke, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. "The Intel SSD Pro 2500 Series is a well-rounded solution to help balance those often competing needs. Adding the Pro 2500 Series to the Intel SSD Professional Family delivers a powerful storage solution to help businesses of all sizes meet their critical IT needs."

IT teams are able to remotely manage the new drives by using Intel vPro technology and the company’s SSD Pro Administrator Tool that allows unprecedented monitoring of a drive’s health.

Intel states that the SSD Pro 2500 family brings to the table read speeds of 540Mbps and write speeds of 490Mbps as well as random 4K reads of up to 48,000 IOPS and 4K write up to 80,000 IOPS.

Each drive comes with a five-year warranty with pricing starting at $95 [£55] for the 120GB edition and tops out at $305 [£180] for the 480GB version.