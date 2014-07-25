Lenovo eyepiece arrives to kick Google’s Glass

Lenovo has unveiled its Google Glass-rival wearable eyepiece that comes with a separate power supply to banish the problems that earlier Glass adopters have complained of.

The prototype device, which currently has no name, is very similar in appearance to the Google Glass except for the fact that it has a power supply on the neck that provides an uplift in battery life.

It unveiled the eyepiece alongside a range of other devices and a new platform for connected devices known as NBD that encourages other firms to develop devices on its system as it admitted that it could do with some assistance on that front.

“Right now there are too many kinds of devices you can develop for the Internet of Things. It’s too rich. Not one company can do it all,” said Chen Xudong, Lenovo senior vice president, according to PC World.

It’s planned that the NBD platform, which in Chinese stands for “new bench”, can bring funding, manufacturing, hardware research and other logistical support to the table for partners to use to develop products jointly with Lenovo.

Alongside its own Google Glass killer, Lenovo has partnered with US smart-glass maker Vuzix to bring its M100 product to China. The glass includes a 1GHz dual-core processor, uses Google Android 4.0.4, and is aimed at business users with sales likely to start in August or September for 8,000 yuan [£761].

Other projects that are already part of NBD are an air purification system that can be controlled by smartphone, and a wireless router able to be managed remotely with the entire scheme set to help it take advantage of Internet of Things [IoT] growth.

Global figures on the IoT market put the amount of devices at 26 billion by just 2020 and the fact that Apple, Google, Samsung and Lenovo are already investing so much time and money in the sector means the estimates can’t be far off the mark.