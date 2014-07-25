Microsoft OneNote to feature on Kindle Fire and Fire phone

Note-taking and task-tracking can be a real hassle. Not only do you need a device, but the software too. Sure, there are many apps to choose from, such as Evernote and Google Keep, but I prefer Microsoft's OneNote. Don't get me wrong, the other options are good too, but OneNote is the most polished of the bunch.

My favourite thing about Microsoft's offering is that it works with a large range of operating systems. Whether I am using an iPad, Android phone, Windows Phone, Chromebook, Mac or Windows computer such as the Surface Pro 3, OneNote has my back. Sadly, Microsoft's app was not available for Kindle Fire HDX - a tablet which I love. Today, this changes as OneNote not only comes to the Kindle Fire line of tablets, but the all-new Fire phone too.

"Today OneNote is available at the Amazon Appstore for Android, delivering on our promise to bring OneNote to every device that matters to you. If you have a Kindle Fire or a Fire phone, you can now use OneNote to capture or access thoughts, ideas and to-do’s while on the go", says OneNote Team.

The team further explains, "OneNote is a free download and can also be used on Android phones and tablets running Android OS 4.0 and up. We’re excited that people will be able to use OneNote on their brand new Fire phone and Kindle Fire, and we're committed to improving the app with regular updates".

Microsoft has been doing all the right things lately, and the company is smart to put focus on OneNote. Its commitment to cross-platform availability of this app and others, not only expands install base, but puts a friendly face on the corporation too.

Are you a Kindle Fire, or soon-to-be Fire phone user? Download OneNote for free here.

