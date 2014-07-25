Mobile app of the day: Adobe Photoshop Express

Many of us like to take a snap or two with our phone, and for some of us part of the pleasure is the editing of those photos. There are plenty of apps around which can help you with this. Some let you add filters and effects, some give you the opportunity to deal with issues that manifest after you've taken a photo such as cropping so that your subject is front and centre, and some let you write or draw onto photos.

Adobe Photoshop is a key product for digital image editing and is favoured by the professionals. The Adobe Photoshop Express app for Android, iPhone and Windows Phone brings some easy editing and image enhancement tools to all of us. And there is a lot on offer in the free app which addresses all the points mentioned above. Also, you can enhance the app further with in-app purchases.

The free stuff includes crop, rotate and flip, red eye removal, contrast and white balance adjustment, blemish removal (getting rid of spots and dust), adjusting colour to manage shadows, vibrancy, adding borders and frames, and applying a range of filters and effects. You can pay up for extra features such as more filters and image enhancement capabilities if you feel you want to take photo editing up a notch.

Click here to download Adobe Photoshop Express for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

