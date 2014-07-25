Twitter the latest tech firm to admit gender imbalance

Twitter has become the latest technology firm to announce that most of its staff members are male.

Facebook, Google and Yahoo have all admitted that women make up the minority of their workforce, with experts agreeing that the industry has a long way to go to achieve gender equality.

The editor of Management Today, Matthew Gwyther said that as a social media platform popular across gender and ethnic divides, Twitter should be doing more to have equal representation in its staffing.

"But maybe it is not that surprising after all because, as we have seen, the industry has this issue and it had better put it in order before it becomes embarrassing," he said.

According to figures released by Twitter this week, only 30 per cent of its staff is female, which was largely comparable to other tech firms. Facebook's staff is 31 per cent female, Google's is 30 per cent and Yahoo's 38 per cent.

Ethnicity data, which only represented the USA, showed that white people were actually under-represented in the Twitter workforce.

In fact, while Asian people were significantly over-represented when compared to the five per cent that make up the country's population, the white, black and Hispanic communities were all under-represented.

Twitter also announced that while its gender imbalance was most pronounced in leadership positions, it was working hard to address the issue.

"We want to be more than a good business; we want to be a business that we are proud of," it said in a statement.

"To that end, we are joining some peer companies by sharing our ethnic and gender diversity data. And like our peers, we have a lot of work to do.

The research is just the latest information to highlight IT's gender imbalance. Notable female figures to have achieved success in the industry include Marissa Mayer as Yahoo's chief executive and Sheryl Sandberg as Facebook's chief operating office.