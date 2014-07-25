Two thirds of Facebook and Twitter users feel inadequate

Ever seen a picture of your ex on Facebook with their new significant other and felt considerably worse about yourself? Well the good news is that you’re certainly not alone.

New research released by disability charity Scope found that almost two thirds [62 per cent] of Facebook and Twitter users found their own achievements inadequate when up against the post of others. This is further compounded by the fact that 60 per cent of people said the social media sites inhibit feelings of jealously towards other users.

“Social media at its best is a great way to stay in touch with friends, have a chuckle and learn new things – as well as being the world’s leading source of amusing cat pictures,” said Debbie Bines, head of challenge events at Scope, according to the Western Daily Press. “But when things get out of balance and we start comparing ourselves to others, or feeling irritated, jealous or even ugly, it’s got to be time to take a break.”

Almost half of the 18-34 years olds surveyed admitted that social media feeds made them feel ugly or unattractive with 30 per cent adding that sifting through social media made them feel lonely.

Scope’s research, which involved a survey of 1,500 social media users, comes ahead of its Digital Detox weekend that challenges people to try 48 hours away from all screens.

“We know that loads of people think that they spend too much time online, but feel too addicted to cut down. So Scope is challenging people to see if they can tear themselves away from their digital addiction for just 48 hours, by taking part in our Digital Detox this weekend,” Ms Bines added.

Half of those aged between 18 and 34 have considered quitting social media already but had to admit that it would be too difficult to keep in touch with friends if they did so and that section is being encourage to take up Scope’s challenge.