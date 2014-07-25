World Wide Web creator Sir Tim Berners-Lee to kick off IP EXPO Europe 2014 in London

Sir Tim Berners-Lee is set to deliver the opening keynote at IP EXPO Europe 2014.

The inventor of the World Wide Web - and tech royalty - will take the stage and describe his vision for the Internet's future, addressing such issues as business challenges, policies, innovation, the creation and transformation of new markets, and how the web has a key role in all of these.

"I am looking forward to addressing key decision makers in European business at IP EXPO Europe," said Berners-Lee. "The issues that will shape the future of the web - from privacy and data regulation, to sustainability and responsibility - don't just touch our businesses, they touch our lives, and we are all at the very epicentre."

Sir Tim will be followed by a who's who of industry figureheads, including experts from Microsoft and Hadoop.

"Who better to hear talking about the future of the web than the inventor of the web himself?" said Imago Techmedia CEO Mark Steel, whose company organises the conference. "That Sir Tim Berners-Lee has chosen to share his 2050 vision at IP EXPO Europe reinforces the importance of the European technology community and its growing influence on the global stage."

IP EXPO Europe is an event dedicated to the major developments in the world of IT, designed to help advise business leaders on how to run a successful enterprise. This year's show will be co-located with a pair of brand new complementary events: Cyber Security EXPO and Data Centre Expo.

2014 marks 25 years since Berners-Lee drew up the first draft of the original proposal for what the World Wide Web would become.

While it has developed and improved at an astonishing rate, Berners-Lee is sure that we've only witnessed a fraction of what it has to offer, saying, "Like most twenty-somethings, the web's full potential is just starting to show."

IP EXPO Europe kicks off on 8 October at London's ExCeL centre. The ITProPortal team will be on hand throughout, bring you live coverage of the entire show.

