Amazon Fire Phone boosts app selection with MapQuest and Weatherbug

Amazon Fire Phone, the mythical smartphone which was rumoured for years, has finally become available to consumers (but in the US only.) Will it be a success? Time will tell, but a big factor will be app selection.

Amazon recently scored Microsoft OneNote for the device - a huge win for both companies. Today however, the app train keeps on rolling. MapQuest and WeatherBug, both of which are premium apps, are now available for Fire phone too. However, these are not just ports, but customised versions to take advantage of Amazon's unique hardware.

"WeatherBug, the brand millions trust to know before severe weather strikes, launches its popular app on Amazon's new Fire phone. Featuring exclusive Spark lightning alerts, the fastest alerts to severe weather, and pinpoint forecasts for 2.6 million locations worldwide, the app includes all the weather, alerting tools and special features WeatherBug users have come to trust. What's more, the app utilizes Fire's unique features with an expanded home screen widget that provides vital weather information at-a-glance, supports gesture-based navigation, and includes cool new 3D effects".

Wow, WeatherBug actually sounds very cool, but it probably won't push sales of the device. Since Google's apps, including Google Maps, will not be available, mapping will be a huge need on Amazon's platform. Luckily, MapQuest has stepped up with a solution that should hopefully be well accepted by users.

Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Amazon Appstore says, "MapQuest has innovated using Fire phone's unique capabilities to offer customers a new kind of experience for people on the go. We're thrilled that MapQuest has created an app for Fire phone. We think customers are going to love the experience".

MapQuest touts the following unique Fire phone features:

Tilt-activated menus beautifully engineered for Fire phone's unique panels

beautifully engineered for Fire phone's unique panels Layers bar relocation under widget for better consumer experience on Fire device

relocation under widget for better consumer experience on Fire device 3-D logo icon for better legibility on Fire phone's screen

While scoring premium apps is awesome, more importantly will be developers taking advantage of the Fire phone's unique features. Simple ports of existing Android apps, while appreciated, will not be enough to drive sales or differentiate from other devices. Amazon should be prepared for a very long road; keeping up this influx of apps will decide if that road leads the Fire phone off a cliff or to green pastures.

Would you buy the Fire phone? Let us know in the comments.